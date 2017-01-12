Chile announces peso-denominated 144A/Reg S bond tap

The Republic of Chile announced on Thursday a peso-denominated 144A/Reg S bond due February 28 2021, with pricing set as early as January 18. The new bond is a tap of a local instrument that priced last year and will be sold in a Euroclearable format to foreign investors, a source familiar with the deal told IFR. The security carries a 4.5% annual coupon, accruing from the issuance date of September 1 2016.

