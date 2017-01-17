'Chifl n' uses puppets to explore lives of coal miners
Silencio Blanco's "ChiflA3n, El Silencio del Carbon" , is a drama performed with hand- constructed marionettes, based in part on the writings by distinguished Chilean author Baldomero Lillo, telling the stories of Chile's mining and labor class. Silencio Blanco's "ChiflA3n, El Silencio del Carb'n" , is a drama performed with hand- constructed marionettes, based in part on the writings by distinguished Chilean author Baldomero Lillo, telling the stories of Chile's mining and labor class.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|knowingstarlet
|3
|Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15)
|May '16
|Gods r Delusions ...
|4
|Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12)
|Mar '16
|Chile mine movie 33
|3
|As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10)
|Mar '16
|glad they lived
|3
|Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|kushalkumar
|1
|Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|kushalkumar
|1
|Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11)
|Jul '15
|swedenforever
|73
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC