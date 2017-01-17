'Catastrophe' declared as wildfires rage in central Chile1 hour ago
Pumanque, Jan 22: Authorities declared a state of catastrophe in central Chile as crews fought vast forest fires described as the worst in decades. More than 450 square kilometers were ablaze in the O'Higgins region an area roughly the size of Vienna or Tel Aviv.
