Broker tips: SSP, Britvic, Antofagasta
Jefferies has upgraded SSP Group to a 'buy' rating based on the food and drink concession operator's "sizzling solid potential" from structural changes in the US and UK. The investment bank, which upped its target price to 450p, carried out some sizeable consumer research that found a willingness to pay a premium at airports and stations, which was a positive for SSP as that is where it operates Burger King, Starbucks, KFC, Marks & Spencer and YO!Sushi franchises.
