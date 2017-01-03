BRIEF-Albemarle receives final approval to expand lithium operations in Chile

BEIJING, Jan 4 Chinese bike-sharing start-up Mobike has closed a $215 million series D funding round led by Tencent Holdings and Warburg Pincus LLC. Jan 4 DCP Midstream Partners LP said it had acquired the assets of a joint venture between Phillips 66 and Spectra Energy Corp, to create the largest natural gas liquids producer and gas processor in the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.