Braving 15-metre high waves on board Antarctica research vessel
It comes as no surprise then that the day after I set sail from Hobart, Australia for a month on-board the research ship Akademik Treshnikov, a fierce storm forces us to change course. Winds up to 100kmph and waves up to 15m high are forecast so many of the 55 climate scientists on board start securing their experiment and re-checking the bolts holding their hardware on to the deck of the 133m-long vessel.
