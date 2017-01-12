Argentina 2015 nr. 60 - Siete Lagos

Argentina 2015 nr. 60 - Siete Lagos

RUTA DE LOS SIETE LAGOS! SEVEN LAKES ROAD! ESTRADA DOS SETE LAGOS! This is the starting line of the SEVEN LAKES ROAD, while it borders the LACAR LAKE, in San Martin de Los Andes. Pretty close from there, one can take a detour to go up to the CHAPELCO SKI RESORT.

Chicago, IL

