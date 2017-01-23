Antofagasta rallies as Citi upgrades ...

Antofagasta rallies as Citi upgrades stock to 'buy'

Antofagasta was on the front foot on Monday after Citigroup upgraded the miner to 'buy' from 'neutral' at a target price of 807p. Citi said Antofagasta is set to benefit from lower taxes as it will not incur withholding tax on dividend distribution from Chile through to the end of the decade.

