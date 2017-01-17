ALMA Reveals The Sun in New Light

ALMA Reveals The Sun in New Light

New images from the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array reveal stunning details of our Sun, including the dark, contorted center of an evolving sunspot that is nearly twice the diameter of the Earth. These images are part of the testing and verification campaign to make ALMA's solar observing capabilities available to the international astronomical community.

