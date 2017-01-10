All-Female Cast Set for U.S. English Language Debut of VILLA at PlayCo

Led by Founding Producer Kate Loewald , The Play Company has announced the casting and creative team for the U.S. English language premiere of Guillermo Caldern's Villa , which is set to open on March 12. The all-female cast includes Crystal Finn , Vivia Font and Harmony Stempel. Chilean artist Mara Fernanda Videla Urra, who designed Villa's site-specific world premiere in Chile, joins the creative team as production designer for this new production.

