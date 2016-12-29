Your Evening Briefing 41 minutes ago

Thursday Dec 29 Read more: Bloomberg

President-elect Donald Trump has said on social media at various times that his administration will focus "on three very important words: jobs, jobs, jobs!" and will "follow two simple rules: Buy American and hire American! #USA" . What kind of economy will he be starting with in 2017? History can tell us a lot.

