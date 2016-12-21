UPDATE 1-Wage deal reached at Chile Codelco's Chuquicamata mine
Dec 16 Workers at Chilean state-owned Codelco's massive Chuquicamata copper mine accepted on Friday an early wage deal, putting to rest what some industry insiders had feared could be prolonged, tense talks and even the threat of a strike. The wage talks at Chuquicamata, one of Codelco's largest operations, are seen as a bellwether for the industry and a precursor of contract discussions due at Chile's other copper mines in coming months, including at BHP Billiton's Escondida, the world's largest.
