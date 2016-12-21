UPDATE 1-Antofagasta's Twin Metals un...

UPDATE 1-Antofagasta's Twin Metals unit mining leases not renewed

LONDON, Dec 16 Chile's Antofagasta said it was considering a legal challenge to a refusal by U.S. authorities to renew mineral leases in Minnesota, a rejection analysts and lawyers said could be overturned after President-elect Donald Trump takes office. Antofagasta said on Friday the renewal of two long-held leases in the Iron Range region of Minnesota, where its unit Twin Metals is developing a proposal for underground copper-nickel mining, had been refused.

