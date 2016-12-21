UNT program granted millions from Chi...

UNT program granted millions from Chilean government

Monday Dec 19 Read more: University Business

A University of North Texas conservation program has gotten a major financial boost. The Cape Horn Biosphere Reserve near Puerto Williams, Chile is part of the Sub-Antarctic Biocultural Conservation Program, a consortium led by UNT in the US, and other Chilean universities and institutions.

