Today in Pictures, Dec 23, 2016

Thursday

Memorial lanterns released in Tultepec, Mexico, pillow fight in Prague, Czech Republic, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures. Memorial lanterns are released at the funeral of one of the victims of the fireworks market explosion in Tultepec, Mexico state, on December 22, 2016.

Chicago, IL

