This massive 11-story mural in Chile celebrates treehuggers

Renowned mural artist Francesco Camillo Giogino has just unveiled an 11-story mural in Santiago, Chile celebrating the dedication of tree huggers around the world to their cause. Made for the urban art festival, Hecho En Casa Festival , Never Give Up stays true to the artist's signature cartoon style and features a female figure clutching a heart-shaped tree trunk.

