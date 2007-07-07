The 2007 M7.7 Tocopilla northern Chile earthquake sequence: Implications for along-strike and downdip rupture segmentation and megathrust frictional behavior To insert individual citation into a bibliography in a word-processor, select your preferred citation style below and drag-and-drop it into the document. In 2007 a M7.7 earthquake occurred near the town of Tocopilla within the northern Chile seismic gap.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CiteULike.