Sudbury's Trapment takes second at Re...

Sudbury's Trapment takes second at Red Bull world DJ championships

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Northern Life

DJ Trapment, a.k.a. Trevor Mantysaari, placed second at the Red Bull Thre3Style DJ world championships in Santiago, Chile on Dec. 17. Photo supplied Trevor Mantysaari earned himself - and by extension his hometown - the distinction of taking second place at the Red Bull Thre3Style DJ World Championship finals in Santiago, Chile on Saturday. The five-day Grand Final saw 24 of the world's best DJs getting crowds of 1,000 strong moving to the beat on the floor of the Vlodromo del Estadio Nacional in Santiago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15) May '16 Gods r Delusions ... 4
News Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12) Mar '16 Chile mine movie 33 3
News As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10) Mar '16 glad they lived 3
News Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15) Nov '15 kushalkumar 1
News Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15) Sep '15 kushalkumar 1
News Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11) Jul '15 swedenforever 73
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,352 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,908

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC