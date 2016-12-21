Sudbury's Trapment takes second at Red Bull world DJ championships

DJ Trapment, a.k.a. Trevor Mantysaari, placed second at the Red Bull Thre3Style DJ world championships in Santiago, Chile on Dec. 17. Photo supplied Trevor Mantysaari earned himself - and by extension his hometown - the distinction of taking second place at the Red Bull Thre3Style DJ World Championship finals in Santiago, Chile on Saturday. The five-day Grand Final saw 24 of the world's best DJs getting crowds of 1,000 strong moving to the beat on the floor of the Vlodromo del Estadio Nacional in Santiago.

