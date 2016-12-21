Strong Quake Hits South Chile

Strong Quake Hits South Chile

1 hr ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

A strong earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale hit South Chile at 10.22 pm tonight. The Meteorology Department, in a statement, said the epicentre of the quake was 187 kilometres south-west of Puerto Montt, Chile, and 15,303 kilometres from Tenggara Lubok Antu, Sarawak.

