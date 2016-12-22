No, Mr. Dorfman, This is Not Chile

No, Mr. Dorfman, This is Not Chile

In the days following 9/11, the Chilean-born writer Ariel Dorfman wrote what, for me, were the truest and most indelible words about that tragic event. Right here in CounterPunch , in an article published on October 3, 2001, and titled " America's No Longer Unique ," Mr. Dorfman expressed grief and sympathy for the lives lost, while also pleading for a compassionate response from a country that had just experienced what other, "less fortunate peoples" had experienced before; an America that had just had the bubble of its "famous exceptionalism" burst.

Chicago, IL

