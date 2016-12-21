New Special Issue on digestive tumors...

New Special Issue on digestive tumors in Latin America

Wednesday Dec 21

The incidence and mortality of gastric cancer is on the rise in Latin America, creating a need for awareness and reliable information. The new Special Issue is available in English and Spanish, and is available for the public to read for free.

Chicago, IL

