Motion for Adjournment Speech by the ...

Motion for Adjournment Speech by the Hon Mrs Phyl Rendell, MBE, MLA (24/11/16):

Falklands : Motion for Adjournment Speech by the Hon Mrs Phyl Rendell, MBE, MLA : Submitted by Falkland Islands News Network 24.11.2016 Mr Speaker, Honourable Members, I only have two items to mention as I have had quite a lot of the floor today but following on from the Honourable Gavin Short's comments, I would like firstly on behalf of Assembly Members to comment and say a few words about Arthur Turner who sadly was killed in a road accident this week.

Chicago, IL

