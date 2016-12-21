First light for band 5 at ALMA

First light for band 5 at ALMA

The compound view shows a new ALMA Band 5 view of the colliding galaxy system Arp 220 on top of an image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope... view more ALMA observes radio waves from the Universe, at the low-energy end of the electromagnetic spectrum. With the newly installed Band 5 receivers, ALMA has now opened its eyes to a whole new section of this radio spectrum, creating exciting new observational possibilities.

Chicago, IL

