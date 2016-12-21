Chileans express disgust over lewd gi...

Chileans express disgust over lewd gift to politician

Friday Dec 16 Read more: Stuff.co.nz

A Chilean trade union has copped the nation's wrath after a prominent business leader presented the economic minister with a lewd gift at a major event on Tuesday. Exporters' association Asexma traditionally gives its VIPs quirky presents during its annual dinner, but this year's gift of a sex doll backfired badly.

