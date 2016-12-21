Chilean Navy sailors accused of secre...

Chilean Navy sailors accused of secretly filming female crewmates

Thursday Dec 29 Read more: Reuters

Chilean authorities said on Thursday they are investigating allegations that female sailors were secretly videotaped in their quarters on a naval vessel and that those images were then shared via social media by other crew members. The Navy detained the sailors accused of secretly recording their female counterparts.

