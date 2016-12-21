Chilean marines on trial for alleged ...

Chilean marines on trial for alleged sexual snooping

" Chile's navy is holding a court martial for eight marines accused of making and distributing video images of female colleagues in their dormitory aboard a frigate. Defense Minister Jose Antonio Gomez says the marines would be expelled from the military if convicted and could face up to five years in prison.

