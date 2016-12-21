Chile president says Argentina welcome as Pacific Alliance member
Chile would welcome Argentina as a member of the Pacific Alliance trade bloc, a group of four historically market-friendly Latin American countries, Chilean President Michelle Bachelet said during a state visit to Argentina on Friday. In June, Argentina was granted observer status to the group, which includes Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.
