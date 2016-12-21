Chile: President Bachelet For Constit...

Chile: President Bachelet For Constitutional Recognition Of Indigenous Peoples

Chilean President Michelle Bachelet has affirmed the need to recognize constitutionally the indigenous peoples during her visit to the southern region of Araucania. Constitutional recognition and political representation of indigenous peoples in Congress are necessary, the president pointed out in her fourth visit to the region during her current term.

