Chile: President Bachelet For Constitutional Recognition Of Indigenous Peoples
Chilean President Michelle Bachelet has affirmed the need to recognize constitutionally the indigenous peoples during her visit to the southern region of Araucania. Constitutional recognition and political representation of indigenous peoples in Congress are necessary, the president pointed out in her fourth visit to the region during her current term.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|knowingstarlet
|3
|Pope's zero tolerance for pedophiles faces test... (Mar '15)
|May '16
|Gods r Delusions ...
|4
|Incendio en Quilpue, Chile (Mar '12)
|Mar '16
|Chile mine movie 33
|3
|As it happened: Chile rescue (Oct '10)
|Mar '16
|glad they lived
|3
|Two Major Earthquakes Rock Chile (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|kushalkumar
|1
|Magnitude 6.6 Aftershock Hits Chile Just Days A... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|kushalkumar
|1
|Gadhafi forces defy U.S.-led might (Mar '11)
|Jul '15
|swedenforever
|73
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC