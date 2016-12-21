Chile earthquake: 7.7-magnitude quake...

Chile earthquake: 7.7-magnitude quake strikes off South American coast sparking tsunami warning

The 7.7-magnitude quake hit 140 miles southwest of the city of Puerto Montt on Christmas Day , the United States Geological Survey said. It has triggered a tsunami alert from the U.S.-based Pacific warning centre, which affects areas within 620 miles of the incident.

Chicago, IL

