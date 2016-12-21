Chile billionaire, congressman face off in slander trial

Chilean billionaire Andronico Luksic testified on the first day of a colorful, at times explicit slander trial on Monday, seeking damages from a congressman who called him a "son of a bitch" and "the king of criminals" earlier this year. Independent congressman Gaspar Rivas and Luksic, a member of Chile's richest family who has stakes in several industries and chairs industrial conglomerate Quinenco, have been publicly at odds for the better part of 2016.

