Anson: Inside Cheval des Andes - A New World 'grand cru'

Jane Anson interviews the team behind Argentina's Cheval des Andes, dubbed a 'grand cru' of the New World, and hears about stylistic changes in recent years... Cheval des Andes has long been seen as one of Argentina's stars; a joint project started in 1999 between two LVMH estates: Cheval Blanc in Bordeaux and Terrazas de Los Andes in Argentina. Known for its stunning location in the Andes foothills, its polo field and its award-winning Malbec and Cabernet blends, it has a reputation as a 'New World grand cru'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Decanter Magazine.