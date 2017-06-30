Hurricane decimates Chadian AF fleet | MBDA tests Sea Venom missile | ...
A hurricane has decimated a large number of aircraft belonging to the Chadian Air Force in what has been described a s a huge setback for the service. The storm, which struck on 1 July with torrential rain and strong winds, broke tree branches and destroyed hangars and buildings at the airport in N'Djamena, along with a number of aircraft.
