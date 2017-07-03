.com | AU chief 'frustrated' by African inaction on famine

.com | AU chief 'frustrated' by Afric...

African Union head Moussa Faki Mahamat on Monday criticised member states for a lack of solidarity shown to nations on the continent who are facing famine and drought. His comments came as heads of state gathered at the union's headquarters in the Ethiopian capital for a bi-annual meeting as fears rise of mass starvation because of conflict and a biting drought.

Chicago, IL

