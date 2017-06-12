Which Nation is Most Vulnerable to Climate Change?
Of the 186 countries assessed in a recent survey of climate vulnerability, Chad was rated most in peril . A combination of high poverty, frequent conflicts, and the risk of both droughts and floods means the central African nation is bottom of the list, just below Bangladesh and some way behind Norway, the country least vulnerable to climate change.
