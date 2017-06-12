Which Nation is Most Vulnerable to Cl...

Which Nation is Most Vulnerable to Climate Change?

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: NorCalBlogs

Of the 186 countries assessed in a recent survey of climate vulnerability, Chad was rated most in peril . A combination of high poverty, frequent conflicts, and the risk of both droughts and floods means the central African nation is bottom of the list, just below Bangladesh and some way behind Norway, the country least vulnerable to climate change.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorCalBlogs.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia Admits It Owns Intercepted Aircraft In N... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Putlerovski 1
News Sudan, Chad, and the Central African Republic (Nov '14) Nov '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News Sudan: Chad in Darfur Peace Talks (Nov '14) Nov '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News Boko Haram leader denies ceasefire deal (Nov '14) Nov '14 Planet of the apes 2
Chad monkeys chased out (Feb '14) May '14 bryanna curry 2
We clean out black and green money (Oct '12) Apr '14 Montreal 7
does any of you speak Zagawa? PLEASE!! (Jul '06) Apr '14 Chef Chief 104
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,639 • Total comments across all topics: 282,339,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC