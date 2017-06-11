.com | Chad settles tax dispute with foreign oil firms

.com | Chad settles tax dispute with ...

N'Djamena - Chad, one of the African countries hit hardest by the drop in oil prices, announced on Saturday that it had reached an accord with a group of foreign energy companies ending a tax dispute. The deal, signed on Friday by the government and a consortium led by Esso, a unit of US energy giant ExxonMobil, extends the group's operating licence in the Doba basin until 2050.

Chicago, IL

