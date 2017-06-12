Chad Travel Warning
U.S. Embassy personnel are subject to restrictions when traveling in certain areas of N'Djamena as well as outside of the capital, including the Lake Chad Basin. The U.S. Embassy's ability to provide consular services outside of N'Djamena is limited.
|Russia Admits It Owns Intercepted Aircraft In N... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Putlerovski
|1
|Sudan, Chad, and the Central African Republic (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Sudan: Chad in Darfur Peace Talks (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Boko Haram leader denies ceasefire deal (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Planet of the apes
|2
|Chad monkeys chased out (Feb '14)
|May '14
|bryanna curry
|2
|We clean out black and green money (Oct '12)
|Apr '14
|Montreal
|7
|does any of you speak Zagawa? PLEASE!! (Jul '06)
|Apr '14
|Chef Chief
|104
