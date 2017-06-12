Chad Travel Warning

Chad Travel Warning

U.S. Embassy personnel are subject to restrictions when traveling in certain areas of N'Djamena as well as outside of the capital, including the Lake Chad Basin. The U.S. Embassy's ability to provide consular services outside of N'Djamena is limited.

