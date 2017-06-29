Chad recalls ambassador from Qatar am...

Chad recalls ambassador from Qatar amid Gulf Arab row

Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Egypt Today

N'DJAMENA - 8 June 2017: Chad has recalled its ambassador from Qatar for consultations, the foreign ministry said on Thursday, joining other African states in showing support for Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations amid a worsening regional rift. The announcement came a day after Senegal recalled its envoy from Doha, citing its "active solidarity" with Saudi Arabia.

Chicago, IL

