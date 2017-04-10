Rwanda: Kagame to Meet AU Foreign Min...

Rwanda: Kagame to Meet AU Foreign Ministers Over Reforms Progress

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Rwandan President Paul Kagame will next week meet with foreign ministers from the African Union member countries in Kigali to discuss ways of fast-tracking the implementation of the continental bloc's reforms. As the head of the restructuring process, President Kagame says that African countries need to move with speed to adopt and execute the proposed AU reforms in order to improve efficiency of the bloc.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia Admits It Owns Intercepted Aircraft In N... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Putlerovski 1
News Sudan, Chad, and the Central African Republic (Nov '14) Nov '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News Sudan: Chad in Darfur Peace Talks (Nov '14) Nov '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News Boko Haram leader denies ceasefire deal (Nov '14) Nov '14 Planet of the apes 2
Chad monkeys chased out (Feb '14) May '14 bryanna curry 2
We clean out black and green money (Oct '12) Apr '14 Montreal 7
does any of you speak Zagawa? PLEASE!! (Jul '06) Apr '14 Chef Chief 104
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,835 • Total comments across all topics: 280,811,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC