Reserve Soldier, surgeon prepares for deployment

Chadian Col. Bakhit Saleh Harane, surgeon, and U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Michael Shotwell, general surgeon, assigned to 3rd Medical Command Deployment Support, perform a hernia surgery together during Medical Readiness Training Exercise 17-3 at the Military Teaching Hospital in N'Djamena, Chad, May 3. The mutually beneficial exercise offers opportunities for the partnered militaries to share best practices and improve medical treatment processes.

