Reserve Soldier, surgeon prepares for...

Reserve Soldier, surgeon prepares for deployment

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: The United States Army

Chadian Col. Bakhit Saleh Harane, surgeon, and U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Michael Shotwell, general surgeon, assigned to 3rd Medical Command Deployment Support, perform a hernia surgery together during Medical Readiness Training Exercise 17-3 at the Military Teaching Hospital in N'Djamena, Chad, May 3. The mutually beneficial exercise offers opportunities for the partnered militaries to share best practices and improve medical treatment processes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The United States Army.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia Admits It Owns Intercepted Aircraft In N... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Putlerovski 1
News Sudan, Chad, and the Central African Republic (Nov '14) Nov '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News Sudan: Chad in Darfur Peace Talks (Nov '14) Nov '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News Boko Haram leader denies ceasefire deal (Nov '14) Nov '14 Planet of the apes 2
Chad monkeys chased out (Feb '14) May '14 bryanna curry 2
We clean out black and green money (Oct '12) Apr '14 Montreal 7
does any of you speak Zagawa? PLEASE!! (Jul '06) Apr '14 Chef Chief 104
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,684 • Total comments across all topics: 281,764,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC