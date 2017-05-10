Chadian president, Chinese vice presi...

Chadian president, Chinese vice president meet to further bilateral ties

Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno met with visiting Chinese Vice President Li Yuanchao here on Tuesday, with both sides vowing to further bilateral ties. Li conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping's regards and best wishes to President Deby.

Chicago, IL

