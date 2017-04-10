Africa: Peacebuilding in Africa - Why...

Africa: Peacebuilding in Africa - Why the Media Matters

The appointment of United Nations Secretary-General Antnio Guterres in January has many wondering how he will take forward the recommendations of three major UN reviews on peacebuilding, peacekeeping and women, and peace and security, conducted in 2015. All three reviews emphasise the role of the media as an actor, rather than an onlooker, in conflict - and argue for local media to be included in peacekeeping and peacebuilding processes.

Chicago, IL

