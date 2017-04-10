Urgent Action: Three Chadian Activist...

Urgent Action: Three Chadian Activists Held Incommunicado

Three Chadian activists have been arrested by agents of the National Security Agency in N'Djamena. Nadjo Kaina Palmer , Bertrand Sollo and Dingamnayal Nely Versinis are being held in secret and incommunicado.

Chicago, IL

