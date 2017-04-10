Montreal's H'Sao draws inspiration from the band's African homeland
When the musicians of H'Sao left Chad-their homeland, in north-central Africa-for Montreal 16 years ago, they had to deal with major changes in the fabric of their lives, not least the climate. The shift from one of the hottest, and poorest, countries in the world to Quebec in the full blast of winter was shocking.
