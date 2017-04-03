IMF Staff Completes Mission to Chad
IMF staff and the government agreed on the need to move away from the reliance on oil and diversify the economy An International Monetary Fund staff team led by Said Bakhache visited N'Djamena during March 22-April 4, 2017 to assess recent economic developments in Chad and performance under the current financial and economic program supported by the IMF's Extended Credit Facility approved in August 2014. Discussions were also held on the government's interest in a new program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia Admits It Owns Intercepted Aircraft In N... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Putlerovski
|1
|Sudan, Chad, and the Central African Republic (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Sudan: Chad in Darfur Peace Talks (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Boko Haram leader denies ceasefire deal (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Planet of the apes
|2
|Chad monkeys chased out (Feb '14)
|May '14
|bryanna curry
|2
|We clean out black and green money (Oct '12)
|Apr '14
|Montreal
|7
|does any of you speak Zagawa? PLEASE!! (Jul '06)
|Apr '14
|Chef Chief
|104
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC