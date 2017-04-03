IMF Staff Completes Mission to Chad

18 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

IMF staff and the government agreed on the need to move away from the reliance on oil and diversify the economy An International Monetary Fund staff team led by Said Bakhache visited N'Djamena during March 22-April 4, 2017 to assess recent economic developments in Chad and performance under the current financial and economic program supported by the IMF's Extended Credit Facility approved in August 2014. Discussions were also held on the government's interest in a new program.

