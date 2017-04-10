.com | Chad's Habre: desert warlord turned brutal tyrant

.com | Chad's Habre: desert warlord t...

A desert warfare specialist, Chad's Hissene Habre seized power in 1982 and quickly embraced the role of ruthless dictator, with brutal atrocities the hallmark of his eight-year reign of terror. Often dressed in combat fatigues that complemented his "desert fighter" nickname, Habre fled to Senegal after he was ousted by current Chadian President Idriss Deby in 1990.

Chicago, IL

