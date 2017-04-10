Africa: Kagame, Deby, Conde and AU Ch...

Africa: Kagame, Deby, Conde and AU Chair Call for Urgent Reforms

Monday Apr 24

Presidents Kagame, Alpha Conde of Guinea and Idriss Deby of Chad , and African Union Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat in Conakry, Guinea, yesterday, during their meeting on the implementation of the AU reforms. The leaders jointly called for urgency in the implementation of the African Union reforms adopted in January this year in readiness for the rapid changes in the global context.

Chicago, IL

