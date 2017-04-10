10 killed in Chad as convoy of detain...

10 killed in Chad as convoy of detainees comes under attack

Wednesday Apr 12

" Authorities in the Central African nation of Chad say at least 10 people are dead after a convoy transporting detainees came under attack. Chief Prosecutor Bruno Louapambe Mahouli said in a statement Wednesday that the ambush took place early Wednesday while the detainees were being transferred from N'djamena, the capital, to Koro Toro.

Chicago, IL

