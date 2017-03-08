Report from African Union Summit in A...

Report from African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Thursday Mar 2

Chadian foreign affairs minister Moussa Faki Mahamat was elected new chairperson of the African Union Commission. The election was held in the AU's headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Chicago, IL

