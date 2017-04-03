French national kidnapped in Chad: Fr...

French national kidnapped in Chad: French military source

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Reuters

PARIS/N'DJAMENA A French national was kidnapped on Thursday in eastern Chad, a French military source and a Chadian security source said. "Everything is being done to get him freed," the military source said, adding that the civilian was taken south of the town of Abeche, about 800 kilometers to the east of the capital N'Djamena.

