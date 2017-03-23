French far-right Le Pen to meet Chadian President Deby

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen will meet Chad's President Idriss Deby on Tuesday as she looks to bolster her foreign policy credentials with a key ally in the fight against Islamist militants, her National Front party said. FILE PHOTO - Marine Le Pen, France's National Front political party head, is seen attending a joint news conference at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, June 16, 2015.

