French far-right Le Pen to meet Chadi...

French far-right Le Pen to meet Chadian President Deby

Tuesday Mar 21

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen will meet Chad's President Idriss Deby on Tuesday as she looks to bolster her foreign policy credentials with a key ally in the fight against Islamist militants, her National Front party said. FILE PHOTO - Marine Le Pen, France's National Front political party head, is seen attending a joint news conference at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, June 16, 2015.

